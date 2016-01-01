About

The Caribbean is a true melting pot and VIBE 98.9 FM, stirs that pot by connecting with every facet of the region. Broadcasting from the Paramount Studios in the Cayman Islands, VIBE 98.9 FM is in touch with the entire spectrum of the Caribbean, from the Latin community, to all the island nations that make up the unique character of the West Indies.

Our Music is the sound of the Caribbean from Soca & Calypso to Reggae & Salsa, Dance Hall, Urban, Hip Hop and R&B. We’ve created and developed our own unique format with dedicated VJ’s (VIBE Jocks) that play and spin live On-Air.

VIBE 98.9 FM is ready to deliver your message in the direct and unique fashion that you need. We are continuously connecting with our audience, utilizing traditional commercial advertising along with the latest marketing paradigms like contesting, interviews, On-Air mentions, targeted promoted music request and most especially Social Media promotion and marketing with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and more.

Live the Music, Live the Vibe !